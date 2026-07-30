Dani Olmo and Cristian Romero in action in the World Cup final (Photo by Florencia Tan Jun/Getty Images)

Inter Milan’s imminent move to sign John Stones could reportedly put another deal for Tottenham’s Cristian Romero into some doubt.

Romero has been a key player for Spurs, but it looks likely that he’ll be on his way out of the north London club this summer.

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However, despite Inter being keen on the Argentina international, it seems less likely now due to them closing in on signing Stones, according to Gazzetta dello Sport.

The Guardian have also reported on Stones being close to joining Inter, with the England international available on a free after coming to the end of his contract at Manchester City.

Meanwhile, a recent report from Corriere dello Sport linking Romero with Inter also surprisingly linked him with Arsenal.

Could Cristian Romero really leave Tottenham for Arsenal?

Let’s be honest, the chance of a top player like Romero moving directly between these two north London rivals is highly unlikely.

It’s extremely rare for these clubs to do business together, even if there have been some high-profile cases of players representing both sides.

Sol Campbell controversially moved from Tottenham to Arsenal on a free transfer in 2001 – something Spurs would never have allowed if they’d been in control of his future.

Others such as David Bentley and Emmanuel Adebayor played for both clubs, but didn’t move directly from one to the other.

Arsenal need defensive cover

Arsenal could perhaps do with a signing in defence this summer after the injury to William Saliba, and Romero is a top player.

Strange things can happen in football, but for now there doesn’t appear to be too much strength to these Romero-Arsenal links.

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It will be interesting to keep an eye on it in case other clubs can’t reach an agreement with Tottenham, but in that case he will surely just stay put, and he’d probably be well-advised to do so.

Campbell’s move from Spurs to Arsenal resulted in him receiving some pretty horrific abuse from his former club’s fans for many years afterwards, and that will surely have put others off trying the same.