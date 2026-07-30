(Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images/Screengrab - X/JamesWathland)

Strange scenes were witnessed following Liverpool’s pre-season victory over Wrexham, as Curtis Jones was spotted visibly fuming at midfield teammate Dominik Szoboszlai shortly after the final whistle.

Despite the Reds securing a 1-0 win, footage captured after the match raised eyebrows among supporters and pundits alike.

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Curtis Jones was fuming at Dominik Szoboszlai about something at full time

New post-match footage circulating on social media showed Jones animatedly waving his arms and directing frustration toward Szoboszlai.

The English midfielder appeared to voice sharp dissatisfaction, prompting teammates Jeremie Frimpong and Kostas Tsimikas to step in and diffuse the situation.

A new footage even shows Tsimikas agitated towards Szoboszlai and Tsimikas.

Another angle of the situation. Wonder what it was all about ? pic.twitter.com/bSZNXeIj8v https://t.co/ikTCoMoRhK — Anything Liverpool (@AnythingLFC_) July 30, 2026

While the exact nature of their exchange remains unclear, fans on social media speculated that the tension may have stemmed from match decisions, structural instructions, or even captaincy duties during the game.

Jones cut an isolated figure as he walked off the pitch, leaving onlookers questioning the dynamic within the squad despite the team’s pre-season success.

Curtis Jones’ recent behaviour has caused concern among fans

The incident at full-time against Wrexham is not the first time Jones’ conduct has attracted scrutiny, with a series of recent occurrences causing growing concern among the Liverpool faithful.

Reports previously pointed toward a rift between Jones and manager Arne Slot over playing time and tactical setup during periods of last season.

Furthermore, fans pointed back to Liverpool’s final match of last season against Brentford.

After finding the back of the net, Jones notably refused to celebrate, instead walking back toward the center circle with a muted expression.

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That subdued reaction triggered widespread transfer speculation surrounding his future at Anfield.

Coupled with his heated exchanges during pre-season fixtures, Jones’ body language has sparked debate over his long-term happiness at the club.

With other clubs including Inter Milan reportedly keen on signing him, his tense post-match moment with Szoboszlai has only intensified questions about his mindset heading into the new season.