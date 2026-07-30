(Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Journalist Dan Kilpatrick believes Roberto De Zerbi has sent a clear transfer message to the Tottenham hierarchy following the manager’s intriguing “bomba” comments regarding ongoing recruitment.

As Spurs continue their summer squad rebuild, the Italian head coach hinted that another major signing could be on the horizon, prompting discussion over how internal transfer strategy is being communicated in North London.

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Roberto De Zerbi hints at impending blockbuster signing

When asked by reporters whether there were targets Spurs had missed out on, De Zerbi firmly dismissed the notion before dropping a clear teaser about future additions. “No, at the moment, no,” De Zerbi stated when addressed about unfulfilled targets (quotes via The Athletic).

“But the transfer market, it’s not finished for sure. We have completed 60 per cent of our project in the transfer market. Now we have another bomba.”

When pressed further on whether this mysterious “bomba” deal was approaching completion, the Italian added: “I hope, but it’s not finished, for sure.”

The comments immediately sent waves through the fanbase, creating widespread anticipation around who this potential marquee attacking target might be.

Dan Kilpatrick explains De Zerbi’s comments

Reflecting on the head coach’s public statements, journalist Dan Kilpatrick suggested the remarks were a calculated tactical play designed to maintain momentum behind the scenes.

“I’m not saying there isn’t a ‘BOMBA’ and I’m sure Spurs are working on deals, but it just struck me as a really clever way of putting pressure on the people doing the transfers to get him an attacking player,” Kilpatrick told Last Word On Spurs

Kilpatrick also highlighted a notable shift in tone surrounding Tottenham’s transfer dealings compared to previous eras.

Previously if a Spurs manager said this [about the mystery BOMBA], you’d just laugh it off or assume it would end in humiliation, but now I’m not so sure,” he added, pointing to a renewed sense of credibility within the club’s recruitment hierarchy.

Spurs have had a fantastic summer so far

Tottenham have already enjoyed an impressive transfer window, strengthening several key positions as De Zerbi continues reshaping the squad.

The North London club have moved decisively to strengthen key areas, delivering ’60 per cent’ of their planned squad reconstruction early in the window.

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They have bolstered their defence, adding experienced players like Andy Robertson and Martin Dubravka as well as highly-rated centre-back Marcos Senesi, all on free transfers.

They have also significantly bolstered their midfield by signing two blockbuster signings in Mateus Fernandes and Sandro Tonali.

With solid foundational business already wrapped up, De Zerbi’s “bomba” request serves as the final, crucial piece of Tottenham’s summer puzzle.

They are strongly linked with Manchester City’s Savinho, who is said to have already agreed personal terms with the club.

Whether the mysterious “bomba” turns out to be Savinho or another surprise target remains to be seen, but De Zerbi’s comments have certainly increased anticipation among Tottenham supporters heading into the final weeks of the transfer window.