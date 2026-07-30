De Zerbi explains what he told Djed Spence amid uncertainty over his Tottenham future

(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Tottenham manager Roberto De Zerbi has made it clear that he would prefer Djed Spence to remain in North London, despite continued uncertainty surrounding the defender’s future.



Spence signed a new long-term contract last year, but interest from Inter Milan and Everton has created questions over whether he will receive enough regular football at Spurs.

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The 25-year-old’s versatility makes him a valuable squad member, as he can operate on either side of the defence and provide athleticism in more advanced wing-back roles.

However, De Zerbi is also refusing to guarantee opportunities to anyone who is not fully committed to competing for a place.

De Zerbi wants Spence to stay at Tottenham

According to BBC Sport, De Zerbi wants to convince Spence to remain at Tottenham, although the final decision will depend on the defender’s own ambitions.

“I repeat what I said to Djed, and to Lucas [Bergvall],” De Zerbi said, referencing comments he made about the in-demand Sweden midfielder a day earlier.

“I would like you to stay if you want to stay. If you don’t want to stay, if you want to leave, then you have to leave.”

Inter have included Spence on their list of defensive targets, while Everton are considering him as they search for a new right-back. Sky Sports has confirmed Inter’s interest.

Selling Spence could prove to be risky for Spurs

De Zerbi’s position is understandable. He wants Spence to stay, but only if the England international accepts competition and remains fully invested in the project.

Tottenham cannot afford to keep players who are unhappy with their roles, particularly while the manager is reshaping the squad.

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However, allowing Spence to leave could prove shortsighted. His strong World Cup performances increased his reputation, while his pace and ability to cover both full-back positions give Tottenham important flexibility.

Tottenham should keep Spence unless they receive an exceptional offer. Pedro Porro may remain the preferred right-back, but injuries and tactical changes will create opportunities.

Spence is entering his prime, understands the Premier League and offers qualities that would be expensive to replace.

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