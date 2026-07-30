"The final straw" - Newcastle journalist finally makes Bruno Guimaraes to Arsenal claim after Eddie Howe exit

Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes is seemingly expected to be sold this summer amid links with Arsenal, as per the Telegraph’s Luke Edwards.
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The Brazil international has been strongly linked with the Gunners and it seems Edwards is finally admitting that the feeling seems to be that his future is in serious doubt.
Eddie Howe has today left his position as Newcastle manager, with Edwards posting on X about how it looks like the likely Guimaraes sale is seen as the final straw for the English tactician.
Howe believes Bruno Guimaraes will be sold this summer.. the final straw #nufc #arsenal https://t.co/hjq5Y9KDou
— Luke Edwards (@LukeEdwardsTele) July 30, 2026
“Howe believes Bruno Guimaraes will be sold this summer.. the final straw,” Edwards said in a follow-up to a previous post about Howe quitting Newcastle.
This is significant because Edwards has previously played down the Guimaraes to Arsenal transfer stories, but it seems he’s finally receiving information that is more in line with what numerous other journalists have been reporting for a while.
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Arsenal fans will hope this means there’s a major Guimaraes update soon as he would be a hugely exciting addition to Mikel Arteta’s squad.
Bruno Guimaraes unhappy as Eddie Howe leaves Newcastle
It’s been claimed that Guimaraes is unhappy with Howe leaving, and it surely makes sense that all the change inside Newcastle has left everyone unsettled.
Guimaraes could follow Anthony Gordon and Sandro Tonali in leaving NUFC this summer, while Alexander Isak left to join Liverpool last year.
This has all contributed towards the Magpies going majorly downhill, and it’s hard to imagine a world class player like Guimaraes sticking around in those circumstances.
The 28-year-old would likely be a great fit at the Emirates Stadium, giving Arsenal more depth in the middle of the park after the club relied so heavily on Declan Rice and Martin Zubimendi playing 90 minutes twice a week for so much of last season.
Gutted that Eddie Howe is leaving NUFC!
🥲🥲🥲
It’s time for this great club Newcastle to rebuild with only 100% committed, younger players. The longer this Bruno saga continues the less likely the money will get reinvested and will end up lining the directors pockets instead if left to the last transfer day. Newcastle need to be reasonable and start reinvesting early in younger players and get them ready for next season now.
History tells us that there is no good to come from keeping an unhappy player in Bruno, who is now on the declining peak as he is soon to be 29.
Brunos overall game and performance level is likely to drop if he reluctantly remains at Newcastle, he may even frein injury and not be 100 % committed.
He has so far shown loyalty, but by Newcastle being unreasonable in his over evaluation, his loyalty will grow bitter and impatient.
Bruno knows that it is his last chance of joining a big club that is going to win him silverware before he retires in 2 to 3 years time, and will resent Newcastle for being greedy and stubborn against his wishes to move to Arsenal for a reasonable fair price, seeing as he is soon to be 29.
The soon to be 29 year old, on paper should be valued at £55m, seeing as he is passing his prime of the usual 27-28 age region and his normal longevity playing top level football is approximately 2 years, maybe 3 years at a declining push for the 29 year old this year.
However with Newcastles £70m valuation and Arsenals £55m initial valuation, I think they will both compromise at £65m.
Newcastle can then reinvest the £65m in another quality player, that would be both a lot younger and at least 100% committed, rather than risk keeping a non committed ageing Bruno who’s performance will decline if kept unhappy at Newcastle.
Newcastle need to rebuild with younger committed players, and sooner rather than later by unnecessarily dragging on with this uncomfortable over evaluation that will upset Brunos loyalty and turn it to one of frustration and impatients.
Newcastle need to reinvest and rebuild now, instead of fighting over this extra £5m plus, before Arsenal walk away and we are left with a non committed unhappy player on the decline in performance. Reinvest now not later.