"The final straw" - Newcastle journalist finally makes Bruno Guimaraes to Arsenal claim after Eddie Howe exit

Eddie Howe looks on (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes is seemingly expected to be sold this summer amid links with Arsenal, as per the Telegraph’s Luke Edwards.

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The Brazil international has been strongly linked with the Gunners and it seems Edwards is finally admitting that the feeling seems to be that his future is in serious doubt.

Eddie Howe has today left his position as Newcastle manager, with Edwards posting on X about how it looks like the likely Guimaraes sale is seen as the final straw for the English tactician.

Howe believes Bruno Guimaraes will be sold this summer.. the final straw #nufc #arsenal https://t.co/hjq5Y9KDou — Luke Edwards (@LukeEdwardsTele) July 30, 2026

“Howe believes Bruno Guimaraes will be sold this summer.. the final straw,” Edwards said in a follow-up to a previous post about Howe quitting Newcastle.

This is significant because Edwards has previously played down the Guimaraes to Arsenal transfer stories, but it seems he’s finally receiving information that is more in line with what numerous other journalists have been reporting for a while.

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Arsenal fans will hope this means there’s a major Guimaraes update soon as he would be a hugely exciting addition to Mikel Arteta’s squad.

Bruno Guimaraes unhappy as Eddie Howe leaves Newcastle

It’s been claimed that Guimaraes is unhappy with Howe leaving, and it surely makes sense that all the change inside Newcastle has left everyone unsettled.

Guimaraes could follow Anthony Gordon and Sandro Tonali in leaving NUFC this summer, while Alexander Isak left to join Liverpool last year.

This has all contributed towards the Magpies going majorly downhill, and it’s hard to imagine a world class player like Guimaraes sticking around in those circumstances.

The 28-year-old would likely be a great fit at the Emirates Stadium, giving Arsenal more depth in the middle of the park after the club relied so heavily on Declan Rice and Martin Zubimendi playing 90 minutes twice a week for so much of last season.