Eddie Howe leaving role as Newcastle United manager, replacement already named

Eddie Howe is leaving his role as Newcastle United manager (Photo by Ed Sykes/Getty Images)

Eddie Howe is reportedly set to step down as Newcastle United manager after informing the club that he is set to take a break.

The English tactician has been at St James’ Park for five years, but a sudden report from the Athletic’s David Ornstein this morning states that he’s departing his role.

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Ornstein has also added that Al Ahli manager Matthias Jaissle looks to be lined up to replace Howe as Newcastle manager…

? EXCLUSIVE: Eddie Howe set to leave Newcastle United. All parties initially chose to continue but 48yo has informed #NUFC of decision to take break & will depart after 5yrs as head coach. Matthias Jaissle of Al Ahli lined up as replacement @TheAthleticFC https://t.co/zrVnbFEvBd — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) July 30, 2026

Ornstein posted: “EXCLUSIVE: Eddie Howe set to leave Newcastle United. All parties initially chose to continue but 48yo has informed #NUFC of decision to take break & will depart after 5yrs as head coach. Matthias Jaissle of Al Ahli lined up as replacement.”

Newcastle United project seems to be falling apart

This has been a hugely challenging summer for Newcastle so far, with Howe’s exit following the departure of two star players in the form of Sandro Tonali and Anthony Gordon.

It might also get even worse as there are still question marks over Bruno Guimaraes’ future, with the Brazil international linked strongly with Arsenal by talkSPORT and others.

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This all follows a poor season in the Premier League last term, while NUFC were also thrashed by Barcelona as they crashed out of the Champions League.

This is a long way from what Newcastle fans must have imagined after their takeover a few years ago that propelled them to become one of the world’s richest football clubs.

Howe did well to get Newcastle into the Champions League, whilst also delivering that memorable Carabao Cup final victory over Liverpool in 2024/25.

However, the Magpies have stalled and are now struggling to keep key figures in their squad together, while a future without Howe at the helm also looks like a potentially challenging one.