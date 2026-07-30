Ethan Nwaneri of Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

Arsenal attacking midfielder Ethan Nwaneri is reportedly emerging as a transfer target for AC Milan, who have had some contact over a potential deal.

On top of that, the 19-year-old is reported to also be of interest to Fulham, Everton, and RB Leipzig, according to journalist Matteo Moretto.

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Speaking on YouTube, Moretto explained that Nwaneri is not untouchable at Arsenal, so could leave in a permanent sale this summer.

What will be interesting, however, is to see where Nwaneri ends up, and on what kind of terms, as it seems likely that the Gunners would want some control over his long-term future.

Arsenal seek to retain control of Ethan Nwaneri’s rights

Moretto suggested Arsenal could look for an agreement which sees them have some kind of future option for the player, which usually means a buy-back clause, or at least the option to respond to any future bids.

“Ethan Nwaneri is the type of profile that interest AC Milan. There has been contact, Milan is making enquiries to understand the situation,” Moretto said.

“I can add that there are other clubs interested, it’s cut-throat – Leipzig & then two Premier League clubs, Fulham & Everton.

“Arsenal are open to a possible departure – a permanent deal would be better, but without losing control over the player’s rights. He is definitely not an untouchable player, quite the opposite.”

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What next for Ethan Nwaneri?

Nwaneri has long looked like an exciting young talent since his days in the Arsenal academy, while he also made quite an impression when he first broke into Mikel Arteta’s first-team.

Still, Nwaneri has struggled to keep a regular place in the AFC squad, and that led to him going out on loan to Marseille in the second half of last season.

That loan spell in France didn’t really work out either, so Nwaneri’s future now looks to be in serious doubt, though it’s clear that big clubs are still interested in his profile and potential.

Arsenal fans might not be too keen to see Nwaneri leave, but if they have the chance to bring him back in future or make a decent profit from his sale, plus future sell-on fees, then it could end up being smart business.