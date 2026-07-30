Ethan Nwaneri with Arsenal in pre-season last year (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

Arsenal youngster Ethan Nwaneri is reportedly being eyed as a transfer target for Borussia Dortmund, as we previously revealed.

The 19-year-old has struggled for playing time with the Gunners recently, and also endured a difficult loan spell with Marseille in the second half of last season.

We’ve previously been informed that Dortmund are eyeing Nwaneri, as he remains highly regarded around Europe and in the Premier League.

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Now a report from the Sun also claims that BVB are keeping a close eye on Nwaneri’s situation in case he leaves the Emirates Stadium this summer.

Nwaneri is currently back at Arsenal for pre-season after his spell with Marseille, and it will be interesting to see if he does end up leaving in the coming days or weeks.

Ethan Nwaneri also eyed by other big clubs

This is not the only speculation we’ve had on Nwaneri today, with journalist Matteo Moretto also naming AC Milan, Fulham, and Everton as suitors for the England Under-21 international.

Speaking on YouTube, Moretto said Nwaneri is not seen as untouchable by Arsenal, so the right offer could see him move on soon.

Crucially, though, the Italian added that this would have to be on favourable terms for AFC, not just for now, but for the future control of the player.

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“Arsenal are open to a possible departure – a permanent deal would be better, but without losing control over the player’s rights,” Moretto said.

This points towards Arsenal looking for something like a buy-back clause, first refusal, and likely some form of sell-on clause so they can further profit from him if he ends up having a good career.

This is probably sensible from the Premier League champions, who might not have much room for Nwaneri now, though it seems they recognise his immense potential to go on and shine elsewhere if the conditions are right for him.

The teenager has shown glimpses of huge talent, so Arsenal shouldn’t just let him go without putting a lot of thought into how things might pan out in a few years’ time.