Ex-player claims Man United star 'should be embarrassed' after getting rejected for big move

(Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Marcus Rashford’s return to Manchester United has created an awkward situation.



Barcelona chose not to make his loan permanent, leaving the 28-year-old back at Old Trafford despite doubts over whether he has a meaningful future there.

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A Premier League move remains possible, with Tottenham among the clubs linked, but former United defender Paul Parker believes Rashford must repair damaged trust.

The forward still has the pace and finishing ability to influence matches, yet his next step will be judged as much on attitude and consistency as talent.

Parker questions whether Rashford can rebuild trust

According to PariuriX, as reported by Manchester Evening News, Parker described this as Rashford’s final opportunity and questioned how teammates would respond to his return.

“The biggest thing is, how can he ever be trusted by his teammates again? He wasn’t doing his job properly but everyone allowed him to do it [and] now they have figured him out.

“Back in my time you would have been grabbed by one of the senior players and they would do something to you which you wouldn’t find very funny.

“He has been given this small chance to come back again and honestly he has only been given this chance because of the fact that Barcelona didn’t want him. They decided to spend more money on Anthony Gordon, which Rashford should be feeling embarrassed about. The moment they spent that much money on Gordon, he should be embarrassed.”

Can Man United give Rashford another chance?

talkSPORT reports that Tottenham could offer Rashford a route back into regular Premier League football, although his salary and United’s asking price remain obstacles.

Parker’s criticism becomes unnecessarily personal, but his wider point about trust is fair.

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Rashford cannot expect reputation alone to restore his status. He must train consistently, accept competition and show the defensive effort demanded in modern systems.

A Tottenham move could work if Roberto De Zerbi gives him a defined role on the left.

Rashford remains dangerous when attacking space, and a fresh environment may remove some of the pressure surrounding him at United.

Any interested club, though, must be convinced he is motivated by football rather than simply searching for an escape.

This may genuinely be his final opportunity to re-establish himself as an elite Premier League attacker.

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