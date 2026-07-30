(Photo By Oscar J. Barroso/Europa Press via Getty Images)

Fulham are set to raid Real Madrid for two players in a deal worth almost £45m as the Premier League side continue their ambitious summer recruitment drive.

West London executives have reached full agreement with the Spanish giants for young starlets Gonzalo Garcia and Cesar Palacios, securing two of La Fabrica’s most promising talents ahead of the new season.

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Ben Jacobs: Fulham agree deal for Real Madrid duo

Transfer expert Ben Jacobs confirmed on X that Fulham have agreed terms for both players. 21-year-old midfielder Cesar Palacios is set to complete his move for around £8.5m, while forward Gonzalo Garcia arrives in a headline deal valued close to £35m.

Real Madrid are expected to retain a 30 percent sell-on clause for both academy graduates.

The decisive force behind this double acquisition is new Fulham manager Alvaro Arbeloa. The former Real Madrid defender and youth coach worked extensively with both Garcia and Palacios during his time in Spain.

Fulham have agreed two deals with Real Madrid.Cesar Palacios set to join for around £8.5m. Gonzalo Garcia also agreed for close to £35m. Both moves driven by Alvaro Arbeloa.

Having coached them through their developmental years, Arbeloa personally prioritized the pair as essential additions to spearhead his new project at Craven Cottage.

His intimate knowledge of their abilities and personal relationship with the players proved key in convincing them to swap Madrid for West London.

? Fulham have agreed two deals with Real Madrid. Cesar Palacios set to join for around £8.5m. Gonzalo Garcia also agreed for close to £35m. Both moves driven by Alvaro Arbeloa.? pic.twitter.com/9EuA2NQMtl — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) July 30, 2026

How Fulham are expected to play under Arbeloa

Arbeloa replaced Marco Silva and his style of play focuses on high-intensity pressing, fluid positional interchange, and technical proficiency in possession.

Having observed both starlets excel in his system at youth level, Arbeloa plans to integrate Garcia immediately into his attacking line to provide dynamic movement and competition for Rodrigo Muniz.

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Meanwhile, Palacios is slated to operate as an energetic central midfielder capable of driving forward from deep and dictating tempo.

Under Arbeloa’s guidance, Fulham are set to adopt a proactive, modern style of play designed to dominate space and unleash their technical young talent.