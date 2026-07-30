Jamie Carragher raises major concern over Liverpool signing Bradley Barcola

Bradley Barcola and Jamie Carragher (Photo by Octavio Passos, Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has raised a major concern over the Reds potentially signing Bradley Barcola this summer.

Posting on X, formerly Twitter, the pundit insisted Barcola would not help Liverpool replace Mohamed Salah, as he plays on the opposite flank.

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On top of that, Carragher seemed baffled at Liverpool bringing in yet another left-sided attacking player when they already have Cody Gakpo, Florian Wirtz, and Rio Ngumoha as options in that position, while there’s not currently anyone who can fill in on the right flank that’s been vacated by the departing Salah.

See below for Carragher’s post as he responded to talk of LFC moving for Barcola…

No he plays on the opposite flank!

LFC currently have three players who could play from the left in Rio/Gakpo/Wirtz & no one who plays from the right ???? https://t.co/3kTeL2zmYQ — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) July 29, 2026

This comes as BBC Sport and others talk up Liverpool’s pursuit of the France international, who has shone for Paris Saint-Germain, and also been linked with Arsenal by the BBC in recent times.

Are Liverpool making a mistake by focusing on Barcola?

Carragher certainly seems to have a point about Liverpool’s options on the left compared to the right.

If the Merseyside giants do end up bringing in Barcola, then they’ll no doubt feel they have an upgrade on players like Wirtz and Gakpo, who have not been at their best in recent times.

Still, it’s a lot of over-crowding in one area of the pitch, and it means the issue of replacing the legendary Salah is yet to be resolved.

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PSG are likely to demand huge money for Barcola, so that could eat into Liverpool’s budget and leave them lacking funds to find a top class right winger if one becomes available.

Liverpool might be able to change their tactics slightly under new manager Andoni Iraola, which might mean a different formation, or simply a different style of player on the right.

But for now it looks like risky business to put so much into Barcola without nearly the same kind of effort into replacing Salah on the right.