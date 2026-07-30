Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso looks on (Photo by Darrian Traynor/Getty Images)

Brentford have released an official statement confirming the departure of veteran midfielder Jordan Henderson, who is expected to sign for Chelsea.

The former Liverpool captain has emerged as a surprise target for the Blues in the last few days, and it seems he’s now getting closer to moving to Stamford Bridge on a two-year deal.

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That’s according to the latest information from journalist Ben Jacobs, who is one of the reporters who’s been covering the Henderson saga.

See below as Brentford have confirmed that the 36-year-old will be leaving the club this summer, while Jacobs has also posted on X to state that he’s expected to join Chelsea on a contract until 2028…

Jordan Henderson has left Brentford after a mutual agreement was reached to terminate his contract Jordan leaves with the best wishes and gratitude of everyone at Brentford ? We wish you every success for the future, Hendo ?? — Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) July 29, 2026

Brentford’s statement reads: “Jordan Henderson has left Brentford after a mutual agreement was reached to terminate his contract Jordan leaves with the best wishes and gratitude of everyone at Brentford We wish you every success for the future, Hendo.”

Jordan Henderson is expected to sign a two-year contract at Chelsea.? https://t.co/mrVJOpnCjL — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) July 29, 2026

It now surely won’t be long before Chelsea are also able to confirm the arrival of Henderson as they look to add experience to their youthful squad.

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What Jordan Henderson and Danny Welbeck can bring to Chelsea

As well as Henderson, Chelsea are also closing in on signing veteran Brighton striker Danny Welbeck, according to BBC Sport and others.

Aged 36 and 35, respectively, it’s clear that Chelsea are modifying their approach to the transfer market and squad building under new manager Xabi Alonso.

CFC have mostly focused on bringing in the world’s best young players in recent years, but it’s not a policy that’s really delivered consistently enough for them.

Some balance is clearly needed, and it seems they’re now willing to also strike short-term deals for seasoned Premier League pros like Henderson and Welbeck to help guide their young players.

There’s some logic to their thinking, though some fans might also be a bit baffled that the club can’t simply focus on bringing in a few more players between the 28-30 age bracket who can provide experience but also contribute to the team for a bit longer.

Henderson and Welbeck are well past peak age at this point, and surely don’t have long left at the top level, so it’s questionable how much they can contribute besides off-the-pitch leadership and guidance at this point, which, although valuable, still perhaps leaves Chelsea’s younger players carrying a lot of the burden.