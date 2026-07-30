Liverpool face renewed interest for 'incredibly skilled' player admired by Klopp

(Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Inter Milan could redirect their remaining transfer budget towards Liverpool’s Curtis Jones after moving to secure John Stones on a free transfer.



The Serie A giants have tracked Jones throughout the summer and may now revive negotiations following Liverpool’s rejection of an earlier proposal.

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Stones’ expected arrival also has consequences for Tottenham captain Cristian Romero.

Inter had been exploring an expensive deal for the Argentine, but adding an experienced England international without paying a transfer fee reduces the urgency to spend heavily on another centre-back.

The developing situation reflects Inter’s need to balance immediate sporting ambitions with financial discipline.

Stones can fill the defensive gap created by senior departures, while Jones would add energy, technical quality and Premier League experience to Cristian Chivu’s midfield.

Inter Milan could revive talks for Liverpool midfielder

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Inter remain strongly interested in Jones despite talks stalling after Liverpool rejected their previous offer.

The Italian club could make another approach because Chivu considers the 25-year-old ideally suited to his 3-5-2 system.

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Jones’ ability to retain possession under pressure, carry the ball through midfield and contribute in several central roles makes him an attractive option.

Inter reportedly believe he would be open to starting a new chapter in Milan, although Liverpool’s valuation remains the main obstacle.

The arrival of Stones means more of Inter’s available budget can potentially be directed towards midfield rather than defence.

Stones deal could end expensive Romero pursuit

The Guardian reported that Stones was closing in on a move to Inter after leaving Manchester City, with his performances for England strengthening the Italian club’s belief that he can still compete at the highest level.

From Inter’s perspective, signing Stones is clever business. His experience, composure and ability to step into midfield suit a possession-based system, although his recent injury record means additional defensive depth may still be required.

Romero would provide aggression, pace and Serie A familiarity, but Tottenham’s valuation and the defender’s salary demands make the operation far more expensive.

Once Stones is secured, spending heavily on Romero becomes difficult to justify.

Jones may now be the more sensible investment. Inter need greater dynamism in midfield, and the Liverpool player has several peak years ahead of him.

Unless Tottenham significantly reduce their demands, prioritising Jones while postponing the Romero pursuit would provide the squad with better balance and greater long-term value.

Former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp described Jones as an ‘incredibly skilled‘ player.

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