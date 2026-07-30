Leeds United have been encouraged to consider a move for Harvey Elliott as they search for players capable of adding creativity and Premier League quality to their midfield.



Elliott has returned to Liverpool following a frustrating loan spell at Aston Villa, where he struggled to earn the consistent playing time required to activate a reported £35 million purchase obligation.

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The 23-year-old now faces an important decision. Liverpool’s managerial change has provided him with another opportunity to impress at Anfield, but remaining there without a clear role could further stall his development.

Leeds may offer the responsibility and regular minutes that have been missing from his career over the last two seasons.

Former Villa scout backs Elliott move to Leeds United

According to Football Insider, former Aston Villa scout Bryan King believes Leeds would be an ideal destination for Elliott following his difficult period under Unai Emery.

The midfielder made only 10 appearances in all competitions for Villa before returning to Liverpool.

“I can see Harvey Elliott [join] Leeds, [they’re] a club for him,” King said.

“You know, that kind of club where he can be a key player and get regular time is ideal.

“I never fancied him from day one at Aston Villa. He was competing with Sancho, wasn’t he? He’s obviously leaving Liverpool, so Leeds could work out well for him.”

King’s claim that Elliott will definitely leave Liverpool may be premature, but his argument about the need for consistent football is difficult to dispute.

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Liverpool midfielder needs a move to reset career

This Is Anfield reports that Elliott has been given a fresh opportunity under Andoni Iraola, with a final decision on his future expected closer to the start of the campaign.

He also impressed during Liverpool’s opening pre-season match, providing an assist against Sunderland.

Leeds should explore the deal if Liverpool’s asking price is reasonable. Elliott can operate as an attacking midfielder, a narrow winger or a deeper creative option.

His passing and ability to find space between defensive lines could make him one of Leeds’ most influential players.

The biggest question is whether he is ready to exchange the prestige of Liverpool for a guaranteed starting role.

At this stage of his career, playing regularly matters more than remaining a squad option at a bigger club.

A move to Elland Road could give Elliott the platform to rebuild his confidence and finally turn his obvious potential into consistent Premier League performances.

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