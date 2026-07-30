(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester City are looking to sign Geronimo Rulli to replace the outgoing James Trafford as their new backup goalkeeper.

The Premier League champions are moving quickly in the market to ensure experienced reinforcement in their goalkeeping department ahead of the new campaign.

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Fabrizio Romano: Man City eyeing Geronimo Rulli as James Trafford replacement

Transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Manchester City are targeting Olympique Marseille goalkeeper Gerónimo Rulli to fill the vacancy left by Trafford.

Writing on X, Romano stated:

“EXCLUSIVE: Manchester City want Geronimo Rulli as new backup goalkeeper to replace James Trafford. Argentinian GK understood to be keen on the move; Olympique Marseille aware of interest, #MCFC on it.”

?? EXCLUSIVE: Manchester City want Geronimo Rulli as new backup goalkeeper to replace James Trafford. Argentinian GK understood to be keen on the move; Olympique Marseille aware of interest, #MCFC on it. pic.twitter.com/BuhN6xOX7x — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 29, 2026

With James Trafford closing in on a move to Leeds United, high-caliber shot-stopper has become an immediate priority for City.

Rulli’s willingness to make the move gives the English side substantial momentum in negotiations as they look to reach an agreement with Marseille.

Rulli’s first Manchester City spell was a fail

A move for Rulli would mark a remarkable full-circle moment in his career.

The Argentine goalkeeper originally joined Manchester City from Deportivo Maldonado in the summer of 2016 after impressing during a two-year loan spell at Real Sociedad.

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However, despite arriving shortly after Pep Guardiola took charge, Rulli never made a competitive appearance for City.

Instead, he was immediately loaned back to Real Sociedad as part of a pre-arranged agreement, allowing him to continue his development in La Liga.

Just a few months later, in January 2017, Real Sociedad completed a permanent transfer for the goalkeeper, bringing his brief spell as a City player to an end before it had truly begun.

Now, nearly a decade after his original arrival, Manchester City are actively working to bring Rulli back to complete unfinished business at the club.

Since leaving England, the 34-year-old has built an impressive resume, enjoying spells with Real Sociedad, Villarreal, Ajax and Marseille while winning major honours, including the UEFA Europa League and the FIFA World Cup with Argentina.