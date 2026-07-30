Marcus Rashford celebrates with his Barcelona teammates (Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images)

Marcus Rashford’s time with Barcelona now looks to be over after the Manchester United forward’s latest post on Instagram.

The England international had a successful loan spell at Barca last season, but it seems the club have decided against keeping him.

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It seemed for some time that Barcelona could try to make Rashford’s move permanent, or to at least extend his loan stay, but neither has materialised.

See below as Rashford has now bid farewell to the Catalan giants, saying: “I’m very grateful to everyone at the club for making my time here such a positive and memorable experience. I’ve enjoyed every moment and will take many special memories with me. I wish the club and all its supporters the very best of luck and every success in the season ahead. Visca el Barça”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MR (@marcusrashford)

Rashford now has a big decision to make on his future, as it’s perhaps hard to see him staying at Old Trafford after all that’s gone on in the last few years.

The 28-year-old struggled to find his best form in his last year and a half in the Red Devils’ first-team, though he showed some signs of finding fresh motivation and purpose when he went out on loan to Barcelona.

The change of scene seemed to do Rashford good, so it remains to be seen if he can once again perform at his best level if he returns to United.

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On his day, Rashford is a superb player, but at this moment in time it remains to be seen if he’s right for what Michael Carrick is trying to build.

The new United manager might do well to try reintegrating Rashford, but it also might be in everyone’s best interests for the club and player to go their separate ways.

For now, however, it’s not clear if anyone is really coming in with a strong interest in Rashford, so he might end up staying anyway.