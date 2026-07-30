Rodri celebrates Manchester City's FA Cup final victory (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Manchester City midfielder Rodri could be edging closer to a €50m transfer to Real Madrid, according to latest reports.

The Spain international is in the final year of his contract at the Etihad Stadium, meaning he looks like potentially moving to the Bernabeu for a bargain fee.

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Despite being one of the best players in the world and a hugely important part of this Man City squad, it seems Real are confident they can land him for between €40-50m, according to AS.

Their report also states in the headline that there could be a solution in 24 hours, so it seems things are progressing rapidly with this potential deal.

What Rodri signing means for Real Madrid

We know that Real Madrid have so often spent big money on ‘Galacticos’ – global superstars and big names who tend to guarantee immediate success.

Rodri certainly fits into that category, with the 30-year-old potentially set to arrive in the Spanish capital as a World Cup winner with his country.

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New Madrid boss Jose Mourinho also likes to have experienced winners in his teams, so bringing in Rodri alongside other recent signings like Bernardo Silva, Marc Cucurella, Ibrahima Konate, and Denzel Dumfries makes a lot of sense.

Rodri might not be the most long-term addition to Los Blancos’ squad, but he’ll add plenty of quality as an upgrade on somewhat inconsistent performers such as Aurelien Tchouameni and Eduardo Camavinga.

Rodri’s Manchester City legacy

Rodri undoubtedly leaves Man City as a club legend and an all-time Premier League great, having enjoyed immense success in his seven seasons in Manchester.

The former Atletico Madrid and Villarreal man scored 28 goals in 298 games for City, winning four Premier League titles, the Champions League, and numerous other major honours.

Rodri’s playing style made him key to Pep Guardiola’s tactical set-up at City, and he’ll be hard to replace, though Elliot Anderson looks like a good option to take on that role after joining from Nottingham Forest this summer.