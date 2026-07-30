Rodri replacement? Man City close in on midfield signing after 2031 contract agreement

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Manchester City appear to be closing in on one of Europe’s most highly rated young midfielders, with an agreement reportedly reached on personal terms with Lille’s Ayyoub Bouaddi.



The 18-year-old has emerged as a priority target as City plan for the long-term future of their midfield.

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Although the deal is not officially complete, agreeing a contract with the player represents an important breakthrough.

Attention will now turn to negotiations with Lille, who are in a strong position to demand a substantial fee for a teenager already attracting interest from several elite European clubs.

City could be preparing for the exit of midfielder Rodri who has been linked with a move to Real Madrid.

Man City agree long term deal with Lille starlet

According to Nicolò Schira, Bouaddi is one step away from joining Manchester City after agreeing personal terms on a contract running until 2031.

City must now finalise an agreement with Lille before the transfer can be completed.

The midfielder’s reputation has grown rapidly following his development in Ligue 1 and impressive performances for Morocco.

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Despite his age, Bouaddi has already demonstrated excellent composure under pressure, intelligent positioning and the ability to progress possession from deep areas.

The Guardian previously reported that Lille could demand around €100 million, with City viewing him as a long-term investment capable of competing for an immediate first-team role.

Huge potential makes massive gamble understandable

Bouaddi’s profile explains why City are prepared to invest so heavily. He is comfortable receiving the ball in tight spaces, protects possession intelligently and has the physical qualities required to cover large areas of midfield.

There will inevitably be comparisons with Rodri, particularly given the uncertainty surrounding the Spaniard’s future.

However, expecting an 18-year-old to immediately replace one of the world’s most complete midfielders would be unrealistic.

Bouaddi should be allowed to develop without carrying that responsibility from his first appearance.

The transfer would still represent a considerable gamble. Paying close to €100 million for potential places enormous pressure on any young player, regardless of his talent.

City must also ensure he receives enough regular football rather than becoming another expensive squad option.

The price is significant, but securing an elite midfielder before he reaches his peak may ultimately prove more economical than waiting until he becomes established elsewhere.

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