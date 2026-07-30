Fabrizio Romano names top candidate to replace Eddie Howe at Newcastle United

Newcastle United are moving quickly to appoint Matthias Jaissle following Eddie Howe’s departure, with the German coach now firmly positioned as the club’s leading candidate.



Howe leaves after a transformative five-year spell in which he guided the Magpies away from relegation, secured Champions League qualification twice and ended their long wait for a major domestic trophy.

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However, a disappointing 12th-place league finish and a turbulent summer have created the need for a fresh direction.

Jaissle represents a bold appointment rather than an established Premier League name, but his success in Saudi Arabia and experience developing young players make him an intriguing option for Newcastle’s next phase.

Newcastle United decide Eddie Howe replacement

According to Fabrizio Romano’s update, reproduced by Coming Home Newcastle, Jaissle is the number one candidate to replace Howe, with negotiations already at an advanced stage and an agreement described as close.

🚨💣 EXCLUSIVE: Matthias Jaissle, top candidate and in advanced talks to become Newcastle new head coach! He’s the number one candidate to replace Eddie Howe, deal CLOSE. ⚫️⚪️ #NUFC pic.twitter.com/wpPDqFCplp — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 30, 2026

The 38-year-old is currently in charge of Al-Ahli, where he has strengthened his reputation by winning consecutive AFC Champions League titles.

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Before moving to Saudi Arabia, he enjoyed success with Red Bull Salzburg, winning two Austrian league championships and a domestic cup.

Jaissle’s familiarity with the wider Saudi football structure may also make negotiations more straightforward.

Both Al-Ahli and Newcastle are connected to Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, although compensation and contractual details must still be finalised before the appointment can be completed.

Jaissle could be a smart appointment by the Magpies

talkSPORT reports that Jaissle is set to activate a release clause to complete the move.

His coaching style is built around energetic pressing, aggressive positioning and quick attacking transitions, qualities that could suit Newcastle’s existing squad.

The appointment would still carry significant risk. Jaissle has never managed in the Premier League, and he would inherit a club dealing with major squad changes and uncertainty surrounding several important players.

Replacing Howe will also be emotionally difficult because of the connection he developed with supporters.

Newcastle’s decision is ambitious rather than glamorous. Jaissle has demonstrated that he can win trophies and manage high-profile players, but he must prove he can handle the tactical intensity and constant scrutiny of English football.

The club must support him with a stable squad and sensible recruitment.

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