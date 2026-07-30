Romano drops Chelsea exit bombshell with deal edging closer for 24-year-old

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Chelsea’s crowded goalkeeping department appears set for another change, with Filip Jörgensen nearing a move to Strasbourg.



The Denmark international arrived from Villarreal as a promising long-term option, but he has struggled to establish himself as the undisputed first choice at Stamford Bridge.

Robert Sánchez remained ahead of him for much of last season, while injuries also disrupted Jörgensen’s attempts to build momentum.

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The 24-year-old now needs regular football rather than another campaign spent waiting for occasional opportunities.

Strasbourg can offer a clearer pathway to becoming a consistent starter, while Chelsea have enough alternatives to consider approving his departure without immediately entering the market for a replacement.

Final details are being discussed for the move

According to Fabrizio Romano, Jörgensen is on the verge of leaving Chelsea for Strasbourg, with an agreement between the parties almost completed.

🚨🔵⚪️ Filip Jorgensen to RC Strasbourg, story confirmed and deal being closed tonight. Coventry City never concrete despite links as they will sign Rushworth; Strasbourg are set to land Jorgensen as new GK. pic.twitter.com/ydXOH2mjGP — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 29, 2026

Salary conditions are understood to be among the final details still being resolved.

The goalkeeper has already left Chelsea’s pre-season tour in Australia and Asia and returned to the United Kingdom as he works towards finalising the transfer.

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The Standard reports that Jörgensen was omitted from the friendly against Western Sydney Wanderers after making his desire for regular minutes clear.

He recorded only 12 appearances across all competitions last season and has played 36 times during his two years with Chelsea.

Strasbourg require another goalkeeper after Mike Penders returned to Stamford Bridge, making Jörgensen a logical option.

Chelsea exit makes sense for Jorgensen

For Jörgensen, the move provides an opportunity to rebuild confidence and develop through consistent first-team football.

Goalkeepers rely heavily on rhythm, and another season rotating with Sánchez could slow his progress further.

Chelsea can also use the transfer to create a clearer hierarchy. Penders is back after gaining senior experience in France, while Sánchez and several younger goalkeepers remain available to Xabi Alonso.

Reports indicate that Chelsea are not currently planning to recruit an immediate replacement.

The only concern surrounds the close relationship between Chelsea and Strasbourg under BlueCo ownership.

Any loan or permanent agreement must offer genuine sporting value to both teams rather than simply moving a surplus player between associated clubs.

Leaving is the correct decision for Jörgensen. He still has the potential to become a high-level goalkeeper.

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