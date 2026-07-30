Tottenham defender Romero is considered 'perfect centre-back' by Euro giants

(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Atlético Madrid have reportedly opened negotiations over a move for Tottenham captain Cristian Romero.



The Argentine centre-back has been linked with an exit for much of the summer, and Diego Simeone now appears ready to make a serious attempt to bring him to Spain.

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Romero’s aggressive defending, front-foot approach and elite experience make him a natural fit for Atlético. Tottenham are unlikely to make the operation simple, however.

The 28-year-old remains an important player, meaning the Spanish club may need to present a convincing financial package before discussions can develop into an agreement.

Simeone identifies Romero as perfect defensive signing

According to Nicolò Schira, Atlético Madrid have opened talks to sign Romero from Tottenham.

Simeone is a major admirer of his compatriot and reportedly considers him the ideal centre-back for his team.

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The interest is understandable. Romero defends aggressively away from his own penalty area, attacks duels with confidence and has the personality to organise those around him.

His ability to operate in a back three or a central-defensive partnership would also give Simeone useful tactical flexibility.

AS has also reported that Romero has returned to Atlético’s radar as his Tottenham future becomes increasingly uncertain.

The Spanish outlet describes him as a long-standing target who offers the character and defensive authority Simeone wants.

Deal could suit Atlético but hurt Tottenham

Romero looks like an excellent stylistic match for Atlético. Simeone values intensity, competitiveness and defenders who embrace physical contests.

Romero offers all three, while his leadership and international experience could refresh a backline that needs another commanding figure.

There are risks, particularly his disciplinary record and occasional tendency to defend too emotionally.

Simeone may believe he can channel that aggression, but Atlético would still need Romero available consistently rather than losing important matches through suspensions.

For Tottenham, selling their captain would create another major gap during a period of squad change.

Replacing his personality and defensive aggression may prove harder than simply finding another centre-back.

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