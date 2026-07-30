Tottenham’s search for a new winger has reached a critical stage, with frustration growing over Manchester City’s reluctance to approve Savinho’s departure.



The Brazilian remains Spurs’ preferred option and favours the move, but prolonged negotiations have forced the North London club to prepare alternatives.

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One surprising name under consideration is Jadon Sancho.

The 26-year-old is available without a transfer fee after leaving Manchester United, allowing Tottenham to strengthen their attack while preserving funds for other positions.

However, his inconsistent recent spells make him a riskier option than Savinho.

Tottenham assess Sancho as Savinho alternative

According to TEAMtalk, Tottenham are frustrated by the lack of an agreement with Manchester City and could abandon their £60 million pursuit unless clarity arrives soon.

Spurs have assessed Antonio Nusa, Cody Gakpo, Rafael Leão and Sancho as alternatives.

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Savinho has reportedly reiterated that Tottenham are his preferred destination, but City want greater certainty over their attacking plans before approving a sale.

That delay has encouraged Spurs to examine Sancho, who became a free agent after his United contract expired.

Sancho spent last season on loan at Aston Villa after previous spells with Chelsea and Borussia Dortmund.

His availability would simplify negotiations, although his wages and recent form require careful consideration.

Sancho could work for Spurs if given an opportunity

talkSPORT reports that Sancho remains without a club following an underwhelming season at Villa.

That history means Tottenham should view him as an opportunity rather than a direct replacement for Savinho.

At his best, Sancho is an intelligent creator who combines well in tight spaces and can operate from either wing.

Roberto De Zerbi’s possession-based football could suit him, particularly if he is allowed to drift inside and connect with the attacking midfielders.

The concern is intensity. Tottenham need wide players who press consistently, attack space and maintain their level throughout matches.

Savinho offers more pace and long-term upside, while Sancho arrives with questions about confidence and reliability.

Spurs should continue pushing for Savinho, but not indefinitely. Sancho could be a clever low-cost alternative on a short, incentive-heavy contract.

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