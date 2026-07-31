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Arsenal have agreed personal terms in principle with Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Junior, according to a prominent social media insider.

Well-known Arsenal account HandofArsenal, collaborating with @MrArsenicTM, broke the exclusive news on X, sending shockwaves through the football world as the Gunners prepare to mount an explosive pursuit for the Brazilian winger.

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Report claims Arsenal have agreed personal terms with Vinicius Junior

According to the update, Vinicius’ representatives at Roc Nation are now set to enter formal discussions with Real Madrid armed with a “monstrous offer” directly from the North London club.

With the 26-year-old forward entering the final 12 months of his contract at the Santiago Bernabéu and contract extension talks remaining stalled, Arsenal are moving aggressively to exploit the uncertainty.

The verbal agreement on personal parameters gives Roc Nation maximum leverage as they present Arsenal’s lucrative financial package to the La Liga giants.

? EXCL : Arsenal Football Club have personal terms agreed in principle with Vinicius Junior. Roc Nation will go armed into negotiations with Real Madrid with a monstrous offer from the English Champions…….over to you Vinicius Junior. Story W/ @MrArsenicTM — HandofArsenal (@HandofArsenal) July 31, 2026

Arsenal could end up making the biggest signing of the summer to begin title defence

If completed, bringing Vinicius Junior to Emirates Stadium would represent a landmark moment in modern Premier League history.

Mikel Arteta’s side, having claimed domestic glory, are eager to solidify their elite standing on both the domestic and European fronts.

Pulling off a transfer of this magnitude, securing one of the world’s premier attacking talents from Real Madrid, would stand as the biggest marquee signing of the summer window, underlining Arsenal’s enormous ambition as they kick off their title defense.

How Arsenal attack could look with Vinicius Jr

From a tactical perspective, Vinicius would naturally slot into Arsenal’s left-wing role.

His direct running, ability to beat defenders one-on-one and creativity in transition would complement Bukayo Saka on the opposite flank, giving Arsenal arguably one of the strongest wide partnerships in Europe.

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Combined with the creativity of Martin Odegaard and the movement of Arsenal’s central attackers, Vinicius would add another dimension to Arteta’s frontline.

For now, though, supporters should treat the latest claims with caution until they are corroborated by multiple reliable sources.