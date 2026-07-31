Viktor Gyokeres in action for Arsenal against Liverpool (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Uruguay International defender Maxi Araujo has been linked with a move away from Sporting CP this summer, and he has been offered to Arsenal and Liverpool.

According to a report from The Sun, the 26-year-old defender is desperate to move to the Premier League this season. It will be interesting to see if Arsenal or Liverpool take up the opportunity to sign the player.

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Arsenal and Liverpool do not need Araujo

The player will cost around £51.5 million. Arsenal and Liverpool have quality full-back options at their disposal, and it would be quite surprising if they decided to spend that kind of money on the South American.

They could use more depth in that position, and perhaps a backup option would be ideal. However, spending £51.5 million on a left back seems unnecessary. Both clubs will look to invest in a central defender instead.

Meanwhile, the Uruguayan international defender did quite well for the Portuguese club last season, scoring five goals in the league and picking up four assists as well. There is no doubt that he is a quality player and he can influence the game at both ends of the pitch.

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Araujo keen on Premier League move

He’s entering the peak years of his career, and the opportunity to play in the Premier League will be exciting. The report claims that the defender dreams of a move to the Premier League and personal terms will not be a problem. The asking price is likely to complicate any potential move. It remains to be seen how the situation develops.

The Portuguese outfit will need to be more reasonable with their demands in order for the move to go through.

As for Arsenal and Liverpool, they are now looking to improve the attacking unit with the signing of a left-sided attacker. It does not seem like they will focus on investing in a full-back now.