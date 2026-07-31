Arsenal player with Champions League ball (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Arsenal reportedly have a medical scheduled for Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes as they advance on getting the transfer completed.

That’s according to journalist Sam Cohen, formerly of The United Stand, whose reputation has grown in recent times in terms of reliability on transfer news like this.

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See below as Sam C has posted on X about Arsenal advancing for Guimaraes, with the Brazil international’s medical with the Gunners now pencilled in…

? Arsenal are advancing for Bruno G. Understand a medical has now been pencilled in ? — Sam C (@SamC_reports) July 31, 2026

“Arsenal are advancing for Bruno G. Understand a medical has now been pencilled in,” the reporter posted.

This comes amid plenty of stories suggesting Arsenal’s move for Guimaraes is getting closer to completion, from BBC Sport and others.

Bruno Guimaraes to join Arsenal in busy summer for midfielders

There has been a lot of money spent on midfielders this summer, with big names like Elliot Anderson, Sandro Tonali, Mateus Fernandes, Youri Tielemans, and Andrey Santos among the names to move so far.

Guimaraes would be the latest, and he’s undoubtedly up there with the best players in that position involved in transfers this summer.

Gunners fans will no doubt hope this can all be finalised soon so that they can add Guimaraes to a midfield already containing world class players like Declan Rice, Martin Zubimendi, and Myles Lewis-Skelly.

Once this is done, the 28-year-old will be Arsenal’s fourth summer signing, joining Piero Hincapie, who has made his loan from Bayer Leverkusen permanent, as well as Christos Tzolis and Illan Meslier.

Another blow for Newcastle

Newcastle, meanwhile, are licking their wounds again in what is proving to be a nightmare summer.

The Magpies have already sold Tonali, as mentioned above, and it seems Guimaraes to Arsenal will be their next major sale.

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With Eddie Howe also set to leave his position as manager, it’s hard to tell how Newcastle will bounce back from all this rapid change.