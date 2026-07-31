Not just Vini Jr: Arsenal want another Real Madrid player - four realistic names it could be

Vinicius Junior, Aurelien Tchouameni, and Federico Valverde warming up for Real Madrid (Photo by Florencia Tan Jun/Getty Images)

Arsenal are reportedly keen on another unnamed Real Madrid player along with Vinicius Junior, according to Alex Kirkland.

The ESPN journalist, speaking to Charles Watts on YouTube, says he’s been told by one of his colleagues in Spain that the Gunners are not just pursuing Vinicius from Real this summer, though we don’t know the identity of the other player.

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“I was talking to my ESPN colleague Rodra, who’s very well-connected at Real Madrid, he was saying to me that he’d been told that Arsenal were also interested in another unnamed Real Madrid player, that Vinicius Junior was NOT the only one,” Kirkland said.

We’ll have to wait and see precisely who this could be, but we can make some realistic guesses.

Possible Arsenal transfer targets from Real Madrid

We’ve previously received information on Arsenal looking into signing both Endrick and Arda Guler.

On Guler, we were told that Arsenal sounded out the Turkey international’s representatives, but the message was that he was happy to stay in Madrid.

One imagines this could end up being something the Gunners look at again, but he’s perhaps also not particularly likely to be offloaded as he’s an exciting young player who’s already earned a key role in their first-team.

Endrick is also appreciated by Arsenal, as we understand it, and it’s possible that he’s in a slightly more uncertain situation due to the competition for places up front in this Los Blancos squad.

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Other names to consider could be Federico Valverde and Aurelien Tchouameni, who notably had a bad bust-up in training last season.

This led to AS reporting that the pair could possibly leave this summer, though they’re both important players, so perhaps the club will try to move on from this and keep them together.

The Athletic have recently suggested that Tchouameni could be one that Real are a bit more open to selling, but it’s debatable if he’s really needed at Arsenal, who have been advancing in talks to sign Newcastle’s Bruno Guimaraes in midfield, as per BBC Sport and others.

Arsenal and Real Madrid have done business before

Arsenal and Real Madrid seem to have a good relationship after doing a lot of business before, including for big names such as Mesut Ozil and Martin Odegaard.

AFC have also had the likes of Julio Baptista and Dani Ceballos on loan from the Spanish giants, but deals for Vinicius and any of the other players mentioned would arguably be bigger than any of these.

Who do you think the mystery player could be? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!