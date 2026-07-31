Arsenal youngster’s future in the balance as tempting Bundesliga opportunity comes up

Ethan Nwaneri in action for Arsenal (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Arsenal have a top young player without an obvious role in the squad, and his future could be in the Bundesliga.

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Borussia Dortmund have made quite the successful side project of taking Premier League players without an obvious role and rehabilitating them into top players.

There are always spare parts at the top clubs, and even highly rated players can end up missing out of minutes through no fault of their own.

The latest plan they have in mind involves an Arsenal starlet who is struggling for a role. Ethan Nwaneri has always been highly rated, but there’s no space for him at the Emirates and a loan to Marseille last season was not a huge success.

He’s with the Gunners again for preseason, but it seems likely they’d sell or loan him if they get a good offer.

Dortmund a tempting offer for Nwaneri

The Sun today claim that Dortmund are interested – and could be tempted by a loan or a permanent move. Nwaneri signed a new contract a year ago, so Arsenal can continue to loan him without worrying about his value.

Dortmund can offer him regular football in a really open and attacking league. He can potentially thrive there and then return to Arsenal or another Premier League club.

If the Germans make a good offer, Arsenal will be tempted. However, depending on what other business the Gunners do, there’s a chance that Leandro Trossard’s departure (and other sales) creates a role for Nwaneri as a backup again.

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