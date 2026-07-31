Just €5m gap between Serie A giants’ offer and Liverpool’s asking price shows how close a deal for midfielder is

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Liverpool’s resolve over their asking price for Curtis Jones is being tested by Inter, who have returned a month after their last bid.

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Inter Milan are having a good window – after winning the title and seeing most of the teams around them in Serie A change manager, they’ve capitalised on their position of strength with a few important additions.

They’ve just snagged John Stones from under the noses of Chelsea and Arsenal, signing the free agent after his departure from Man City. Now they’re looking to add some fortitude in midfield, and they’ve got their eyes on another Premier League regular.

Gap between offer and asking price shrinks

Curtis Jones has been a target for the Nerrazzuri all summer – they had a bid of €25m rejected back in late June, with Liverpool replying that they wanted something close to €40m.

That gap was too big, and things went quiet, but after a pre-season argument over an armband, the Italian side clearly think that the Reds’ need to sell has increased. According to James Horncastle of the Athletic, Inter have now returned with an improved €35m offer.

With just one year left on Jones’ contract, one would think that Liverpool will have to think very hard about accepting that offer. However, Jones may now also be tempted to stay another year and test the market as a free agent with his choice of teams.

The next few weeks are going to prove crucial for both Inter and Jones as both try to prepare for the season ahead.

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