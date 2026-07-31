Falk: Why Bayern Munich aren’t chasing elite versatile midfielder this summer

Warren Zaire-Emery in action for PSG at the Club World Cup (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Warren Zaire-Emery is a player in demand across Europe this summer – but a move to Bayern Munich isn’t on the cards.

If you enjoy CaughtOffside coverage and want to see more of it, add us as a preferred source on Google to make us a favourite and see more of our content.

Bayern Munich have made a few moves this summer, but one player they won’t be signing is Warren Zaire Emery from PSG.

The midfielder is some talent – he spent last season moving between right back and central midfield for the Parisians, excelling in both roles. It’s clear why Bayern would want him – but also clear why there’s no chance PSG would let him go.

The chances of the Bavarians signing him were asked of German transfer insider Christian Falk, and he came back with some pretty negative feedback from Bayern point of view.

Bayern midfield too crowded even for top tier addition

“This is a big name, which would fit perfectly for FC Bayern,” Falk said in his CFBayern Insider newsletter.

“But, to be honest, there’s no chance of getting this player at the moment. Bayern Munich haven’t got a space free for a midfielder in the squad.”

Even if Bayern did have a perfect space for WZE in their squad, this ignores just how difficult it would be to sign him. PSG know he’s a key player, academy produced, versatile and still very young.

They will do all they can to keep him, and at the moment there’s no indication he wants to go anywhere. He will expect an even more important role for Luis Enrique this season, but assuming he gets it there’s no need for him to push to go anywhere.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL CAUGHTOFFSIDE APP FOR ALL THE LATEST UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON THE APP STORE