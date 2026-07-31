Benjamin Sesko celebrates with his Man United teammates (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Manchester United striker Benjamin Sesko is reportedly still someone likely to be on Bayern Munich’s list of future targets.

The Slovenia international is well known to Bayern from his time in the Bundesliga with RB Leipzig, and it seems he could be someone they look at again in the future.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL CAUGHTOFFSIDE APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

That’s according to Christian Falk in his latest exclusive column for CF Bayern Insider, with the German journalist providing some insight into the Sesko-Bayern links.

Sesko hasn’t quite shown his best form at Man Utd so far, but he’s still young and developing his game, so Red Devils fans will hope to see some improvement from him soon.

If Sesko can’t hit peak form in English football, then perhaps he could head back to Germany with Bayern as they’ll at some point need to think about replacing ageing front-man Harry Kane.

Benjamin Sesko transfer situation explained

“Everyone can see that he (Kane) already has an important role at FC Bayern with his passing and playmaking ability. So, he already has in his mind that he could play deeper and leave room for a pure striker ahead of him,” Falk said.

“This idea was already developing at the club when Vincent Kompany first joined in 2024, which was why Bayern had the idea to bring Benjamin Šeško to Munich. He was too expensive at the time, which is why Manchester United ended up pulling off the deal a year later.

“However, the idea is still there to bring such a striker into the team. Now, Bayern have Ismael Saibari who can cover this role as well. So Bayern will perhaps see if they can make it work already this coming season.

“So they have to see if they’ll still need a player like Šeško down the line. The Slovenian is still on the list and he’s a player who’s very interesting for FC Bayern. Perhaps, if he’s struggling to make his mark in the Premier League, they could return to this idea.”

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

What does the future hold for Sesko?

Sesko is still only 23 years of age, and looks like a player with a bright future at the highest level of the game.

A return of 12 goals in 32 appearances in his first season at Old Trafford is far from terrible, but he’ll surely need to improve those numbers soon or his long-term future could be in some doubt.

United are making good progress under new manager Michael Carrick, but there’s a huge amount of pressure to deliver results and performances quickly.

That means if someone like Sesko doesn’t develop as expected, he could quickly be replaced by someone more proven.

To a certain extent, we’ve seen that with the signing of Sesko himself, as he was brought in after the disappointing form of both Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee.