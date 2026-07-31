Bruno Guimaraes celebrates with Vinicius Junior for Brazil (Photo by Wagner Meier/Getty Images)

The agent of Newcastle United star Bruno Guimaraes has shared a cryptic image of him and Vinicius Junior celebrating together for Brazil.

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Cue Arsenal fans everywhere going absolutely berserk at the thought of a dream double transfer!

See below for the image, shared by Guimaraes’ agent Alexis Malavolta on a day when things seem to be hotting up for the Gunners in their pursuit of both the Newcastle midfielder and the Real Madrid forward…

Needless to say, this has already caused quite a stir as Arsenal fan accounts respond to the news, which follows apparent progress being made on deals for the Brazilian duo.

It’s worth reiterating at this point that neither of these deals are done yet, and with Vinicius in particular it seems we’re still a long way from this being properly concrete or advanced.

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However, we always strive to provide you with the latest transfer news here on CaughtOffside, and today has been potentially a significant day in both of these stories.

Bruno Guimaraes to Arsenal agreement reportedly in place

After weeks of speculation, various outlets, including reputable French newspaper L’Equipe, have today reported that Arsenal and Newcastle have now reached an agreement over the Guimaraes transfer package.

We’re yet to hear this from either David Ornstein or Fabrizio Romano, who tend to be the names to watch out for in these situations.

But one imagines a ‘here we go!’ of some sort can’t be too far away now.

Vinicius Junior given Real Madrid contract ultimatum

The Vini Jr story is a little more complicated, but the Athletic reported on Arsenal’s interest last weekend and there have been more updates today.

It seems Real Madrid have informed Vinicius that their current contract offer will be their last – so the Brazil international has to decide to take it or leave it.

That’s according to Spanish publication Marca, while Athletic journalist Mario Cortegana has spoken on YouTube to say: “Arsenal have been eyeing this operation, having held a series of talks, and they believe they’re in a very good position if Real Madrid doesn’t manage to renew Vinicius’ contract.”

So for Guimaraes’ agent now to post his client and Vinicius in the same image is certainly a choice.

Of course, it might not amount to anything, but it smacks of the agent trying to tease Arsenal fans. Only time will tell if that’s for good reason or not.

If Arsenal were to sign both of these players it could be truly transformational for the club as they look to retain their Premier League title and go one better in the Champions League after losing last season’s final to PSG on penalties.