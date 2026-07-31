Arsenal transfer target Bruno Guimaraes won't join Newcastle squad as expected today

Bruno Guimaraes and Mikel Arteta (Photo by Warren Little, Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Bruno Guimaraes will reportedly not be linking up with the Newcastle United squad for pre-season today amid links with Arsenal.

The Gunners are widely reported to be closing in on Guimaraes, according to BBC Sport and others, and it seems like he has no plans to turn up for Newcastle again.

The Brazil international has been a star performer for the Magpies, and it’s perhaps not too surprising to see him now doing his bit to push for a move after a chaotic few months for the club.

See below as Indy Kaila reports that Guimaraes won’t report for pre-season training today as his move to Arsenal surely moves closer…

Exclusive ? Bruno Guimaraes WONT travel to the La Manga training camp with the @NUFC squad TODAY ?? — indykaila News (@indykaila) July 31, 2026

This surely means it’s only a matter of time before Guimaraes finally links up with Arsenal after lengthy speculation about him being Mikel Arteta’s top target.

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Bruno Guimaraes is a superb signing for Arsenal but Newcastle are in crisis

While Arsenal fans will surely be delighted to see a big name like Guimaraes on his way to the Emirates Stadium, it’s a real disaster for Newcastle again in the transfer market.

NUFC lost Alexander Isak to Liverpool last summer, while in this transfer window they’ve already sold Anthony Gordon to Barcelona and Sandro Tonali to Tottenham.

Meanwhile, Eddie Howe is leaving his position as Newcastle manager just as it looks like Guimaraes is on his way to Arsenal.

It’s hard to see how Newcastle can bounce back from this, with what looks like a very long and challenging season ahead.

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The team already entered into a bit of a decline last season after the high of Carabao Cup glory and Champions League qualification the year before.

This should have been a really promising era at St James’ Park, but with so many key figures jumping ship you now have to wonder if they’re going to face a relegation battle in the campaign ahead.