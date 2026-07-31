BREAKING: Chelsea’s appeal against 74 charges resolved with fines, points penalties and transfer bans covered

Roman Abramovich could re-sign Eden Hazard from Real Madrid

The results of Chelsea’s appeal against FA punishments for historic rule breaches are now out, and it’s good news for the Blues.

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Chelsea have just released a statement confirming their punishment from the FA for historic breaches of agent payment regulations under Roman Abramovich.

The Blues have been fined £10m and given a two season transfer ban – which is suspended, meaning they won’t serve it unless they break the rules again. They have avoided any immediate points penalty.

Among the charges were breaches of rules involving unofficial payments to agents in deals including the one that brought Eden Hazard to Chelsea.

Chelsea appeal succeeds in removing points penalty

Chelsea’s new ownership self-reported the historical rule breaches in 2022 when the BlueCo take over completed, and that’s been a major factor in reducing their penalties.

“As previously announced, settlement agreements have been entered into with UEFA and the Premier League concerning the same self-reported regulatory matters and topics that have been addressed before,” the club said in a statement on their website.

“The Club is pleased to confirm that, now The FA process has concluded, this brings all regulatory proceedings against the Club to a close.”

There were 74 charges against Chelsea, and the club were initially given a suspended 6 point penalty, before an appeal agreed to turn the penalty into a transfer ban.

As the statement says, there are now no outstanding UEFA, Premier League or FA charges against them, and while they’re still under settlement agreements, they can now move on with a (relatively) clean slate.

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