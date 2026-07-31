Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Chelsea are reportedly back in talks with Crystal Palace over signing Adam Wharton after yesterday announcing the arrival of Maxence Lacroix.

The Blues have had a busy summer so far, bringing in Morgan Rogers as perhaps their most exciting signing, though Lacroix was confirmed yesterday and looks like another good purchase.

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It seems Chelsea are still in discussions with Palace as they look to raid them again, this time for England international midfielder Wharton.

That’s according to journalist Sebastien Vidal in the X post below, while we’ve also previously been informed of some contacts between Chelsea and Wharton’s representatives…

Chelsea poursuit son mercato. Après avoir bouclé l’arrivée de Maxence Lacroix, les Blues ont repris les discussions avec Crystal Palace au sujet d’Adam Wharton. Le milieu anglais de 22 ans reste une cible prioritaire de Xabi Alonso. Palace réclame 100 M€, tandis que Chelsea… — Sébastien Vidal (@SebEcrivainFoot) July 30, 2026

“Chelsea continues its transfer window. After finalizing the arrival of Maxence Lacroix, the Blues have resumed discussions with Crystal Palace regarding Adam Wharton,” Vidal said.

“The 22-year-old English midfielder remains a priority target for Xabi Alonso. Palace is demanding €100M, while Chelsea will first need to trim its squad before making a move.”

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Chelsea chasing Adam Wharton and Alex Scott?

Chelsea seem keen to do business in midfield, with Wharton one of the names on their agenda, though our latest information suggests Bournemouth’s Alex Scott is more of a priority.

In fact, CFC may even be preparing a new bid for Scott after seeing their opening offer rejected earlier in the summer.

Both Wharton and Scott are two top young English talents who could fit in well at Stamford Bridge, providing new manager Xabi Alonso with reliable options for both the present and future.

One imagines Chelsea’s interest in these players could mean some ongoing doubts over Enzo Fernandez’s future.

The Argentina international is a target for Manchester City and his agent has previously hinted at the player being open to a new challenge away from Chelsea, as quoted by ESPN and others.

Another midfielder to leave Chelsea this summer was Andrey Santos, who has joined Manchester United.