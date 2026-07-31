Chelsea and Serie A side stuck in battle over final €5m – Blues’ history shows they won’t relent

(Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

Chelsea look like they’re finally close to selling Trevoh Chalobah – but they’re not making it easy for Como.

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Chelsea have tried to sell Trevoh Chalobah every summer for the last few years, but haven’t managed it.

That’s not because of a lack of interest – quite the opposite. It’s because the Blues rate their home-grown defender so highly that they’ve been asking for serious fees, and it’s taken time for the market to appreciate he’s worth it.

Each season, he ends up staying at Stamford Bridge (or going on loan briefly), but by January he’s always back, and by May he’s usually been Chelsea’s best central defender of the season.

This year looked like it might be different – there was concrete interest from Como and Inter in Serie A, and teams were finally offering in the ballpark of the €40m the Blues are said to want for the 27 year old.

Chelsea continue to dig in over Chalobah

It still hasn’t been easy – Inter had the lead at first, but wouldn’t go beyond €30m. They have since signed John Stones and ended their interest.

That leaves Como, who have been wrangling over the defender all summer. The latest update from Fabrizio Romano makes it clear they’re still keen, and now offering €30m guaranteed. Add €5m in add ons and options and they might just have a deal.

But if Chelsea’s actions over the last few years have taught us anything, it’s that they’re not going to let Chalobah go for a penny less than he’s worth.

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