Como closing in? Romano reveals latest on Trevoh Chalobah transfer talks

Chelsea FC
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Cesc Fabregas manaing Como
(Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Como head coach Cesc Fabregas is not giving up on signing Trevoh Chalobah as negotiations continue with Chelsea.

The former Blues midfielder is personally pushing to complete a deal for the 27-year-old English defender, with discussions between the two clubs actively ongoing as both sides work toward finding an agreement ahead of the new campaign.

Fabrizio Romano: Como trying to wrap up Trevoh Chalobah deal

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano provided the latest update on X (formerly Twitter), confirming that Como remain persistent in their pursuit of the Chelsea academy graduate. Talks are continuing behind the scenes to reach a full agreement on the transfer structure.

Romano took to X to share the following update:

“Como keep insisting to try get Trevoh Chalobah deal done with Chelsea as negotiations continue. €30m guaranteed package being discussed, personal terms remain agreed. #CFC open to sell with talks underway.”

Fabregas views Chalobah’s Premier League experience and versatility as essential components for Como’s project. With personal terms already settled, finalising the move relies on reaching a consensus over the guaranteed structural terms of the transfer.

 

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Chelsea’s outgoings this summer transfer window 26/27

Should Chalobah complete his move to Serie A, he will join a notable list of departures from Stamford Bridge during a busy summer clear-out under the BlueCo ownership group.

Chelsea have focused on streamlining their squad while raising significant capital through player trading.

Key departures for Chelsea so far in the window include:

With Fabregas driving Como’s pursuit, both clubs hope to finalize Chalobah’s transfer shortly.

More Stories Trevoh Chalobah

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