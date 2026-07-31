Como head coach Cesc Fabregas is not giving up on signing Trevoh Chalobah as negotiations continue with Chelsea.
The former Blues midfielder is personally pushing to complete a deal for the 27-year-old English defender, with discussions between the two clubs actively ongoing as both sides work toward finding an agreement ahead of the new campaign.
Fabrizio Romano: Como trying to wrap up Trevoh Chalobah deal
Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano provided the latest update on X (formerly Twitter), confirming that Como remain persistent in their pursuit of the Chelsea academy graduate. Talks are continuing behind the scenes to reach a full agreement on the transfer structure.
Romano took to X to share the following update:
“Como keep insisting to try get Trevoh Chalobah deal done with Chelsea as negotiations continue. €30m guaranteed package being discussed, personal terms remain agreed. #CFC open to sell with talks underway.”
Fabregas views Chalobah’s Premier League experience and versatility as essential components for Como’s project. With personal terms already settled, finalising the move relies on reaching a consensus over the guaranteed structural terms of the transfer.
???? Como keep insisting to try get Trevoh Chalobah deal done with Chelsea as negotiations continue.
€30m guaranteed package being discussed, personal terms remain agreed.#CFC open to sell with talks underway. pic.twitter.com/4FOdJszOHE
— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 31, 2026
Chelsea’s outgoings this summer transfer window 26/27
Should Chalobah complete his move to Serie A, he will join a notable list of departures from Stamford Bridge during a busy summer clear-out under the BlueCo ownership group.
Chelsea have focused on streamlining their squad while raising significant capital through player trading.
Key departures for Chelsea so far in the window include:
-
Marc Cucurella: The Spanish left-back completed a permanent transfer to Real Madrid.
- Andrey Santos: The midfielder secured a high-profile domestic transfer to Manchester United.
- Alejandro Garnacho: The winger departed on a season-long loan move to Aston Villa.
- Tyrique George: The academy product completed a permanent move to Everton.
With Fabregas driving Como’s pursuit, both clubs hope to finalize Chalobah’s transfer shortly.
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