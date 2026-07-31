(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Crystal Palace have sanctioned the departure of Maxence Lacroix to Chelsea, and they are now looking to replace the Frenchman.

According to a report from the BBC, they are keeping tabs on the Chelsea defender, Josh Acheampong. It remains to be seen whether Chelsea is prepared to sanction his departure.

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The 20-year-old is highly rated across Europe, and he has a bright future. He could develop into an important player for the London club in future. Selling him this summer could prove to be a mistake.

The report claims that Crystal Palace could look to sign him on a possible loan deal. In that case, the move would make a lot more sense. The 20-year-old needs to play regularly at this stage of his career, and Crystal Palace will be able to provide him with that opportunity. He will be able to provide defensive cover and depth to the team. Crystal Palace are looking at multiple defenders this summer, and it remains to be seen who they end up signing.

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Acheampong has a big future ahead of himself, and Chelsea must handle his development carefully. He needs gametime in order to improve as a player. Sitting on the bench at Chelsea will not help him develop. Regular football at Crystal Palace will accelerate his development and help him establish himself as an important player for Chelsea in the long-term.

Signing the 20-year-old defender on loan would be ideal for Crystal Palace as well. It would be a no-risk acquisition for minimal outlay, and the young defender could be a very handy option for them in defence.