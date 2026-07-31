€40m double Spanish swoop could change Premier League team’s near future

Gonzalo Garcia of Real Madrid (Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images)

Fulham have made two exciting additions to their team this summer as they look to rebuild after Marco Silva’s departure.

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It’s a major summer of change at Fulham, with long serving manager Marco Silva having left, to be replaced by former Real Madrid youth coach Alvaro Arbeloa.

The Spaniard hasn’t wasted any time in using his connections at his old club to make two major additions for the Whites.

As well as Silva, key players like Raul Jimenez and Harry Wilson have departed. It was time for a shake up, and their two additions from Real Madrid are a great starting point.

Fulham double swoop hopes to secure bright future for Whites

The big name is Gonzalo Garcia. The 22 year old had interest from a number of teams, including Borussia Dortmund and Fenerbahce. There was also reportedly a desire from new Madrid coach Jose Mourinho to keep Garcia at the Bernabeu.

But the temptation of the Premier League and a starring role for Fulham under a coach he knows and trusts has persuaded Garcia to go, and he’s completed a €40m move.

Coming with him is a fellow Madrid academy graduate – Cesar Palacios. Not as hyped but still highly rated, the midfielder could be a great addition for just €10m.

Madrid have sell on clauses in both deals – that was the only way Fulham could get them over the line. But if they live up to their potential, the Whites won’t mind that.

It’s going to be an interesting season at Craven Cottage.

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