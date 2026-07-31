German transfer insider gives update on Bayern Munich interest in Bradley Barcola

Bradley Barcola in action for PSG at the Club World Cup (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Bradley Barcola won’t be going to Bayern this summer – but that doesn’t mean they weren’t interested in him.

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Not many people would look at this Bayern Munich team and say they need more attacking firepower – but that’s just how the Bavarians stay at the top, by constantly adding talent.

In recent times they’ve been linked with Bradley Barcola from PSG, but according to the well connected German transfer insider Christian Falk, that’s not likely to happen. On his CFBayernInsider site he explained the situation with the winger and Bayern’s potential interest.

Bradley Barcola on his way to Liverpool despite repeated Bayern interest

Falk points out that Barcola was already on Bayern’s list – “last summer and the summer before, they were always in contact.”

They “checked his situation” this summer, but their conclusions were that he’s too expensive. Yan Diomande’s move to Real Madrid has meant Liverpool’s full focus is on Barcola, and it’s also set the market for young wingers miles above what Bayern are willing to pay.

If Barcola does end up staying in Paris, Falk notes that “there could be a chance” that Bayern try again, especially considering the France winger will be into his final year of contract. “He’s getting cheaper every year,” Falk points out.

But right now, a move worth more than £150m to Liverpool looks by far the most likely outcome of this race. Poor Bayern will just have to make do with Luis Diaz, Harry Kane, Michael Olise and their other attacking talents already on their books…

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