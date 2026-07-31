Insider “not confident” of Aston Villa deal for tenacious midfielder after Bayern “put pressure on”

Joao Palhinha celebrates a goal for Tottenham (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Aston Villa seem like Bayern’s best chance of offloading Joao Palhinha, but a deal is far from certain.

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Poor old Joao Palhinha is in a funny position.

He played a key role in helping Spurs save themselves from relegation last season, scoring a couple of crucial goals and helping the team earn some vital wins in the final weeks. But the total transformation of their squad since then made him a spare part.

Despite his efforts, there was no interest in making his loan from Bayern Munich permanent. He’s not wanted in Bavaria either – hence his loan to Spurs in the first place. So what next for the former Fulham and Sporting man?

Bayern await Aston Villa bids

Christian Falk’s article for CFBayern Insider today has plenty of information about his situation. Aston Villa have been rumoured as a potential home for Palhinha, and it’s one that makes a lot of sense. But Falk says Bayern are “not particularly confident” that a deal will be struck.

“They’ve tried to put pressure on the player, but the Portuguese international has also put the pressure back on the club by insisting that he’s going to stay put if Bayern are determined to attach a high asking price to him and there aren’t any clubs available that he’d like to join,” Falk concludes.

Palhinha played (and scored) in Bayern’s traditional preseason game against the local team of the town they play in, and Falk says he’s “doing really well” in training.

Everyone is just hoping Villa come through with an offer big enough to make everyone happy.

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