(Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Inter Milan have moved significantly closer to completing a blockbuster transfer for Tottenham defender Cristian Romero.

Having already established a full club-to-club agreement with Spurs, the Serie A champions are now putting the final touches on personal terms to secure the Argentine international.

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Alfredo Pedulla: Inter close to agreeing personal terms with Romero

Italian journalist Alfredo Pedulla revealed critical new details on X regarding the negotiation process.

According to Pedulla, the Nerazzurri have made rapid progress in discussions over the last few hours, closing the gap on both the player’s proposed salary and associated agent commissions.

With an official understanding already agreed between Tottenham and Inter Milan, the Italian side are now actively working on squad outgoings to ensure they can register the center-back immediately and thwart interest from competing European clubs.

The move would mark a return to Serie A for Romero, who previously earned Defender of the Year honors in Italy before moving to North London.

#Romero-#Inter: in addition to what was revealed by @Glongaristarting from July 1st, we can reveal another detail. In the last few hours, the Nerazzurri club has come significantly closer to an agreement both on the salary and on the commissions. The understanding with #Tottenham was already in place. Now #Inter is working on an exit to not lose the advantage accumulated and to preempt the competition.

#Romero–#Inter: in aggiunta a quanto svelato da @Glongari a partire dal 1 luglio, possiamo svelare un altro dettaglio. Nelle ultime ore il club nerazzurro si è avvicinato sensibilmente a un accordo sia sull’ingaggio che sulle commissioni. L’intesa con il #Tottenham c’era già.… https://t.co/PhW3adDvbM — Alfredo Pedullà (@AlfredoPedulla) July 31, 2026

Romero accused of putting country ahead of club by Dan Kilpatrick

Journalist Dan Kilpatrick has slammed Romero for being a terrible captain and accused him of putting his country ahead of the Spurs.

Speaking on Last Word On Spurs, he said:

“He’s (Cuti Romero) been a disastrous captain. It’s obvious he is going to go, and I think it’s the right call”

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“His time at the club has just naturally come to an end, for me.”

“The theme of Cristian Romero’s time at Tottenham was him caring more about the Argentina national team than he did about Spurs

“More than once, he made decisions that suggested he was more focused on playing for Argentina.”