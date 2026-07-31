Chelsea striker Liam Delap is reportedly a priority target for new Nottingham Forest manager Oliver Glasner, who has instructed the club to make a bid.
Delap looks likely to be available this summer after a disappointing first season at Stamford Bridge last term, with the Blues prepared to offload him for around £40m.
That’s according to iNews, who name Forest as one of Delap’s main suitors, with Glasner a big admirer of the 23-year-old.
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Despite his struggles at Chelsea, Delap looked hugely impressive during his time at Ipswich Town, and could be an ideal signing for a club of Forest’s level.
Delap is also still young enough that he can develop further and improve after his struggles with Chelsea, with that big move simply looking like it came too soon for him.
Liam Delap wanted by Premier League clubs
As well as Forest, the report from iNews also mentions that Leeds United and Everton are among Delap’s potential suitors.
One issue for Leeds, however, is that they might need to make player sales before any further spending after their move to sign goalkeeper James Trafford from Manchester City.
It will be interesting to see if any other clubs end up targeting Delap, with TEAMtalk recently suggesting Manchester United could also be in the mix for his signature.
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The England Under-21 international was notably also eyed by Man Utd last summer, but turned them down in favour of Chelsea, according to iNews.
Chelsea right to move on from Liam Delap
CFC might have expected big things from Delap after the potential he showed at Ipswich, but there’s no doubt he’s been a long way from good enough since joining them.
Just one goal in 28 league games is a pretty disastrous return, and a big club like Chelsea are never likely to respond to that with much patience.
It’s now surely for the best for the west London giants to let Delap go, with iNews noting that they’re targeting the more experienced Danny Welbeck to give them more options up front.
That will surely limit Delap’s playing time, so it’s probably for the best for him as well to try reviving his career elsewhere.
Delap for sure was unlucky to be at stamford bridge and he should be happy to move away though I know that to be at chelsea most players become so glad, Guiu and jacson to also be moved to create space for the young talented Dastan.
I can now feel the energy of our players and i want to congratulate our young star Dastan with the impressive start to his future, the boy strikes the ball with energy and so faster. To the hungry Joao Pedro, I knew him from last season friendlies when he scored almost every game and now he has started to improve by hatricks and even I case if he starts tomorrow 4goals might be to his name. Thanks and build on that Joao you will be the epl top scorer next season.