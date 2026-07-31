Liam Delap in action for Chelsea in pre-season (Photo by Matt King/Getty Images)

Chelsea striker Liam Delap is reportedly a priority target for new Nottingham Forest manager Oliver Glasner, who has instructed the club to make a bid.

Delap looks likely to be available this summer after a disappointing first season at Stamford Bridge last term, with the Blues prepared to offload him for around £40m.

That’s according to iNews, who name Forest as one of Delap’s main suitors, with Glasner a big admirer of the 23-year-old.

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Despite his struggles at Chelsea, Delap looked hugely impressive during his time at Ipswich Town, and could be an ideal signing for a club of Forest’s level.

Delap is also still young enough that he can develop further and improve after his struggles with Chelsea, with that big move simply looking like it came too soon for him.

Liam Delap wanted by Premier League clubs

As well as Forest, the report from iNews also mentions that Leeds United and Everton are among Delap’s potential suitors.

One issue for Leeds, however, is that they might need to make player sales before any further spending after their move to sign goalkeeper James Trafford from Manchester City.

It will be interesting to see if any other clubs end up targeting Delap, with TEAMtalk recently suggesting Manchester United could also be in the mix for his signature.

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The England Under-21 international was notably also eyed by Man Utd last summer, but turned them down in favour of Chelsea, according to iNews.

Chelsea right to move on from Liam Delap

CFC might have expected big things from Delap after the potential he showed at Ipswich, but there’s no doubt he’s been a long way from good enough since joining them.

Just one goal in 28 league games is a pretty disastrous return, and a big club like Chelsea are never likely to respond to that with much patience.

It’s now surely for the best for the west London giants to let Delap go, with iNews noting that they’re targeting the more experienced Danny Welbeck to give them more options up front.

That will surely limit Delap’s playing time, so it’s probably for the best for him as well to try reviving his career elsewhere.