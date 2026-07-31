Andoni Iraola waves to the fans (Photo by Tom Dulat/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly leading Bayern Munich in the race for the transfer of Paris Saint-Germain winger Bradley Barcola.

The Reds have been strongly linked with Barcola in recent times, and Christian Falk has confirmed this in his latest column for CF Bayern Insider.

Discussing the latest on Barcola’s future, Falk admitted that Bayern had also knocked on the door this summer, while he’s also been on their radar in the past.

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Still, LFC now look to be the clear favourites to sign Barcola, with the Merseyside giants seemingly not having any issues affording the deal, unlike Bayern.

Bayern Munich to miss out on Bradley Barcola

It seems Bayern are set to miss out on Barcola, which is good news for Liverpool fans, but the concern will be that the Bavarian giants need a winger again in the near future.

For now, Vincent Kompany has a lot of options in that position, but they might soon need to think about replacing Michael Olise, according to Falk.

“Bayern Munich are following this potential transfer of Bradley Barcola to Liverpool. Last summer, and the summer before, they were always in contact with the Frenchman’s management,” Falk said.

“The 23-year-old is a player on the shortlist, and even this summer they knocked on Barcola’s door to check his situation and what his feelings were for the future, as his current contract runs out in 2028. There are no negotiations with PSG, at the moment, for a contract extension, so he’s getting cheaper and cheaper every year.

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“The left-sided winger is too expensive this summer for Bayern Munich, but it’s a pity that he’s not too expensive for Liverpool right now! They are closer to this deal. Yan Diomande, it seems, will be signing for Real Madrid, so Liverpool really need a player like Barcola now.

“Bayern, on the other hand, could use a player like this in the future. We don’t know what’s happening with Michael Olise long-term. This summer, of course, we know he’s staying put, but next summer the big question will be whether Olise signs a new contract or if Bayern will be forced to sell him.

“The number one option to replace Michael Olise would be, as far as Bayern Munich are concerned, Bradley Barcola. If Liverpool are there, however, and if he’s signing for the Reds, there’s no chance for Bayern. But next summer, there could be a chance if he’s staying in Paris for another season.”

Will Barcola solve Liverpool’s problems?

Liverpool fans will surely hope this exciting big-name signing can go through soon, or else Bayern might be one to watch lurking in the background.

It looks promising for now, but even if Liverpool do get a deal done for Barcola, will he fix the issues in Andoni Iraola’s squad?

We saw the Reds spend big on the likes of Alexander Isak and Florian Wirtz last summer, and it didn’t work out for them at all as they slipped to 5th in the Premier League and failed to win a trophy.

Jamie Carragher has also raised concerns about Barcola as it’s another left-sided player, which does nothing to solve the major hole left in the LFC squad after the departure of Mohamed Salah.