Liverpool target former Chelsea defender as perfect stop-gap signing for Reds’ tricky situation

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AC Milan defender Fikayo Tomori. (Photo by Francesco Scaccianoce/Getty Images)

Fikayo Tomori is an interesting name who could be on Liverpool’s radar this summer as he comes to the last year of his contract.

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Liverpool have had an interesting summer so far – they’ve got a new manager in place and some major players have left them. It’s all change, and their transfer business is far from done.

They’ve added a few and lost a few, but it still feels like serious work needs to be done to Andoni Iraola’s squad if they want to get back to competing at the top level of the Premier League and Champions League again.

Liverpool set sights on bargain former Chelsea defender

One thing that would help the Reds massively, especially after the latest injury to Joe Gomez, would be more depth at the back. Nobody is quite sure how new signing Jeremy Jacquet will settle, Ibrahima Konate has left and Virgil van Dijk has never been older.

There was some expectation that there could be a big splash made, but in fact there are also now rumours that a cheaper option could be a smart one. TuttoJuve claim that Fikayo Tomori, who is into his last year of contract at AC Milan, could be an option for the Reds.

His situation means he wouldn’t cost much, and he could be a useful stop gap while Jacquet settles in and Giovanni Leoni continues to recover from his injuries.

The former Chelsea defender is a strong all rounder and seems ready for a Premier League return – this move could make sense for everyone.

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