Bad news for Man City in €60m midfielder transfer chase as super-clubs pull out

(Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Rodri and Man City look to be reaching the end of the road together – but there’s not as much bidding as the club would like.

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We’re into the sharp end of the transfer window now, and big moves are starting to happen pretty regularly.

Manchester City are in the middle of a major summer rebuild, with Pep Guardiola’s departure signalling the end of an era. It would be a risk for them to lose other fundamental pieces of their historically successful project – but it might also be wise to get all of the turnover out of the way at once.

There’s been nobody more key to City’s play in the last 5 years than Rodri, and the Spanish midfielder is being strongly linked with an exit from the Etihad. TeamTalk’s update today is not good news for the Cityzens, however.

Real Madrid have clear run at Rodri

Enzo Maresca’s side have accepted that Rodri wants to go and start a new chapter, and they’re just hoping to get as much money for him as possible. Real Madrid are the strongest candidates, but City have been hoping to drum up interest from the likes of PSG and Bayern to at least start a bit of a bidding war.

According to this report, however, there’s been no such luck. Rodri only has eyes for Madrid and those other teams know it, so they’re not getting into the race. Real are hoping to complete a deal at around €50m for the 30 year old, while City want €60m.

It’s not a huge gap – but with no others bidding, City may have to settle.

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