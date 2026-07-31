Terms agreed: Manchester City in advanced talks to sign £86m Rodri replacement

Enzo Maresca looks on (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Manchester City have agreed terms with Ayyoub Bouaddi and are in advanced talks with Lille over a potential £86m transfer deal.

The talented young Morocco international is one of the most exciting talents in Europe’s big five leagues at the moment, and looks like an ideal long-term replacement for Man City star Rodri.

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It seems the Bouaddi deal could be closely linked with Rodri’s future, according to talkSPORT.

Their report states that City are in advanced negotiations over signing Bouaddi for around £86m, but that it still needs to be determined if the 18-year-old will move to the Etihad Stadium straight away or spend one more season in Ligue 1.

Still, it seems there is a chance of MCFC signing Bouaddi straight away as the report clearly states: “A deal for Bouaddi could lead to Rodri leaving City for Real Madrid.”

Can Ayyoub Bouaddi replace Rodri?

Rodri has been a tremendous servant to City down the years, playing 298 games for the club and winning multiple major honours, including the club’s famous treble in 2022/23.

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The Spain international also just won the World Cup with his country this summer, so these will be very big boots for Bouaddi or anyone else to fill.

See below as the data quite clearly shows that Bouaddi isn’t there just yet…

Still, City also have new signing Elliot Anderson in midfield, so it won’t just fall on Bouaddi to be Rodri’s successor, and he’s still at such an early stage in his career anyway that there’s plenty of time for him to develop into a world class player.

The teenager has shown immense potential so far, but it’s also perhaps a bit soon for him to go straight into the starting XI for a big club like City.

It might be that spending one more season with Lille is the best thing for his development, but City will also surely want new players coming in quickly if Rodri does leave this summer.

Big challenge for Enzo Maresca at Man City

All in all, it’s not the easiest situation for new manager Enzo Maresca to be walking into.

Pep Guardiola’s departure was always likely to be a big challenge for everyone involved with City, and if Rodri leaves in the same summer, then it’s only going to make things harder for the new manager.

Maresca would surely benefit from inheriting a settled squad with an experienced leader like Rodri in it, while other big names and proven winners like Bernardo Silva and John Stones have also left the club.

It helps that City can spend vast sums on top quality signings like Anderson and Bouaddi, but it’s going to be a very different team that takes to the pitch in the 2026/27 season, and that makes it harder to predict if the club can continue to enjoy the success of the last decade.