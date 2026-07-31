Igor Thiago in action for Brazil at the World Cup (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Manchester United have reportedly discussed Igor Thiago internally this summer, but a deal for the Brentford striker would not be straightforward.

For now, things are at a very early stage, according to Ben Jacobs on The United Stand, but it seems the Red Devils are admirers of Thiago after his superb form last season.

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The Brazil international scored 25 goals in 40 games in all competitions for the Bees, and has been described as a “top performer” by manager Keith Andrews via the club’s official website.

See below as Jacobs discussed a variety of Man United transfer news topics, including the possibility of signing a new striker if Joshua Zirkzee leaves…

It seems that United could be ready to bring in someone new up front, but they’re only expected to “attack” the number 9 market if Zirkzee ends up leaving, according to Jacobs.

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In that instance, it seems Thiago would be someone MUFC would look at, but it’s too early to know for sure how likely that deal would be.

“Igor Thiago has been discussed as somebody who’s Premier League ready,” Jacobs said.

“Nothing more than that at this stage, more of an internal conversation and a normal player call to understand his situation.

“Getting him out this summer is going to be incredibly difficult.”

Igor Thiago – a one-season wonder or the real deal?

Thiago is surely not someone Brentford would want to lose, but it will be interesting to see if he can perform as well next season as he did in 2025/26.

The 25-year-old was also prolific at his former clubs, but it took him a bit of time to settle in the Premier League, and it’s not easy to remain consistent in the incredibly demanding English top flight.

Igor Thiago Games Goals Ludogorets (2022/23) 52 20 Club Brugge (2023/24) 55 29 Brentford (2024/25) 8 0 Brentford (2025/26) 40 25

Perhaps United would do well not to move for Thiago too quickly, but of course if he has another superb season for Brentford his valuation will only soar further.

Brentford have done well in recent times to develop players like this and sell for a major profit, with Bryan Mbeumo one perfect example as he was snapped up by MUFC last year.