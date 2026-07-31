Michael Carrick looks on during Man United vs Liverpool (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly preparing a transfer bid for £60m-rated Newcastle United left-back Lewis Hall.

The Red Devils are big admirers of the 21-year-old, who has shone for Newcastle since joining from Chelsea a few years ago.

Simon Phillips has reported on Chelsea being keen on re-signing Hall, but now it seems Man Utd could also step up their interest, according to TEAMtalk.

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It seems United sense that this could be a good time to try moving for Hall, with Newcastle looking in total disarray after the departures of key players Anthony Gordon and Sandro Tonali, and the imminent exit of manager Eddie Howe.

Can Man United raid Newcastle for Lewis Hall?

It certainly makes sense for MUFC to try capitalising on all the chaos at St James’ Park, with a top talent like Hall perhaps likely to question his situation at the moment.

Newcastle looked like they were building an exciting project, but they’re now facing a massive rebuild, and a top talent like Hall might not be patient enough to stick around.

The young Englishman is likely to see United as a tempting option right now after their progress under Michael Carrick.

Unlike Newcastle, United are now back in the Champions League, and they’ve never been a club to sell their best players.

Lewis Hall to replace Luke Shaw?

Hall also looks like he could have an important long-term role at Old Trafford, with Carrick surely in need of a long-term replacement for the ageing Luke Shaw.

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Shaw has had a lot of injury problems down the years, and although he’s been a good servant to the club when he’s been able to stay fit, it’s probably time for a change.

Hall looks like he has a big future in the game, so United would do well to pounce and fix that left-back role for many years to come.

If not, someone like Chelsea will surely get there first.