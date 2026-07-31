Michael Carrick looks on during a game in charge of Middlesbrough (Photo by Paul Harding/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing the Newcastle United defender Lewis Hall.

According to Sky Sports’ Danyal Khan, they are working on a deal to sign the 21-year-old defender. Manchester United are looking to bring in a quality long-term replacement for Luke Shaw, and they believe that the Newcastle defender could be ideal for them.

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Lewis Hall has done well for Newcastle

Hall has been exceptional since joining Newcastle United from Chelsea, and he is currently one of the finest young defenders in the league. There is no doubt that he deserves to play at the highest level, and the move to Manchester United would be ideal for him.

It will be interesting to see if Newcastle is willing to sanction his departure. They have already lost Anthony Gordon and Sandro Tonali this summer. Bruno Guimaraes is closing in on a move away from the club as well. Losing several key players in one window would be a devastating blow for Newcastle. They have already lost their manager, Eddie Howe.

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Man United could use someone like Hall

Meanwhile, Manchester United secured a return to the UEFA Champions League for the upcoming campaign, and they need to improve the team further. They will be hoping to compete for trophies. Next season, signing the Newcastle defender would be ideal.

The young defender will be attracted to the idea of joining a big club like Manchester United as well. It would be a major step up in his career, and he would get to play in the Champions League next season.

Manchester United could provide him with the platform to fight for major trophies as well. However, any deal is unlikely to be straightforward. The player will cost a lot of money this summer, and it remains to be seen whether Manchester United is prepared to break the Bank for him.