(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United are interested in signing the Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni.

The French International is currently negotiating a new contract with the Spanish club, and there is a verbal agreement in place between both parties. However, the new deal has not been finalised yet.

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Man United monitoring Aurelien Tchouameni situation

According to Ben Jacobs, Manchester United could look to make a move if there is an indication that a new deal cannot be agreed between the two parties. However, the move seems very difficult right now.

“There’s a verbal agreement in place,” Jacobs told The United Stand. “If that deal doesn’t come to fruition, the price is the key thing – not his wage. “It would be possible to reach an agreement with Tchouameni, but it’s about what type of fee Real Madrid would be looking for!” “In theory, if the door opened even a tiny bit, and the price was right, Man Utd would move. “In theory, Tchouameni is the leading target. “In practice, we can’t say that they’re working on it because we have to respect the fact that there are verbal terms on a new deal and at any moment the door could shut if Real Madrid choose to announce it.”

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Man United could use Tchouameni

It will be interesting to see if Manchester United can bring in a quality defensive midfielder before the new season begins. They need to replace Casemiro properly. They have invested in two central midfielders already, but they need someone who can protect the back four and win the ball back for them in the middle of the park.

Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans have joined Manchester United this summer. Both players will help them improve, but they need someone behind them who can provide the defensive stability and physicality. The Real Madrid star would have been an exceptional acquisition for them, but it seems that they might have to move on to other options now.